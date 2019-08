(WFIN) – There are a couple of road projects happening in Hancock County this week.

ODOT announced that there will be berm repairs restricting State Route 15 to one lane between Findlay and the Wyandot County line.

I-75 northbound will see an erosion repair project done along the entrance and exit ramps at County Road 99. The ramps will be minimally affected but the ramp lanes could be shifted and narrowed around the work zone.