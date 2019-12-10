Findlay Earns Heart Healthy Community Designation From AHA

The City of Findlay has been recognized as a Heart Healthy Community by the Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association.

Details are in the following news release from the city, and there’s also video of one of Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn’s Move with the Mayor walks at a middle school.

The Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association (AHA) recognized communities throughout the region that have made citizen health a priority by establishing policies and encouraging activities that create a culture of health and align with the mission of the AHA, which is “to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

The heart Healthy Community Distinction program recognizes those communities in Northwest Ohio who are focused on creating a healthy place to live, work, play and pray.

Three communities received this distinction in its inaugural year, the City of Findlay, the City of Defiance, and the Village of Gibsonburg. Delegations from each community were recognized and celebrated at a ceremony held in Findlay on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to the AHA, the new Heart Healthy Community Distinction was inspired by actions being taken in Findlay, Ohio. “As we worked with volunteers, companies, and the local hospital system in Findlay/Hancock County over the past year to plan a community Heart Walk and other American Heart Association mission initiatives, it became very apparent that the Community of Findlay was impressively dedicated to improving the health and wellness of its citizens. They were putting collective efforts into encouraging a culture of health,” said Kerri Rochelle, AHA Development Director.

“When community stakeholders make health and wellness a priority, it creates a solid foundation to further the American Heart Associations mission within that community. We wanted to formally recognize Findlay/Hancock County and communities like Findlay for their efforts and share their work as an example of a communitys role in health improvement for the whole region, state and nation.”

Municipalities in the counties serviced by the Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association (Allen, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood, and Wyandot) were eligible and invited to apply to receive the designation in July.

The application process allowed communities to highlight and showcase what health and wellness efforts are happening locally. The AHA then selected communities whose efforts aligned with the organizations mission.