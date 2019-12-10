Hancock Auditor Warns Of Website Selling Fake Dog Licenses

The Hancock County Auditor’s Office is warning dog owners about a fake website trying to sell dog licenses in Ohio.

The auditor’s office says the website ohdog-license.com, which looks like a real website, is requesting personal information that the auditor’s office doesn’t require when purchasing a dog license.

The auditor’s office says the only way to purchase a dog license online is through their website www.doglicenses.us/OH/Hancock/.

People can also purchase a dog license in person at their office at 300 South Main Street in Findlay.

The auditor’s office says all dog licenses sold by the auditor’s office arrive in physical form.

The license renewal period this year is December 1st through January 31st.

During this time, 2019 licenses can be renewed and new 2020 licenses can be purchased without penalty.

Anyone with questions can call the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 419-424-7017.

Below is a picture of the homepage of the fake website.