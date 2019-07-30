Findlay-Hancock COunty Public Library Considering Expansion.

[WFIN] – The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library met with the Hancock County Commissioners to discuss a large expansion. The $13 to $15 million expansion would require the use of two county-owned parking lots between the library’s south side and West Main Cross Street, the Courier reports.

The expansion would include an enclosed walkway to a building addition because buried utility lines adjacent to the library cant be moved. The lines service a portion of the downtown area.

The commissioners gave no decision on the lots. They did say they would like parking arrangements for any displaced county employees.