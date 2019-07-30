All Hazards Training Center Offering Free Training To Celebrate 30 Years Of Business

[WFIN] – The University of Findlay’s All Hazards Training Center is celebrating 30 years of business in September with free hazwoper training. Director of Operations John Kayser said that the training is needed for anyone that has hazmat training.

Kayser said that the free offer is limited to 25 people. The training will be on September 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the All Hazards Training Center on Fostoria Avenue. You can register by calling 419-434-5747.

They will also have an open house available for the community to tour their facility afterward from 4 to 6 p.m.