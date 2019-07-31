Low Attendance At Public Comment Hearing For Findlay Police Department

[WFIN] – Only three people came to the podium to share their opinions on the Findlay Police Department during a public hearing Tuesday. Two people shared good opinions of the police force.

One person voiced some negative views of the police force.

Another person shared some negative views of the police force but didn’t want to come to the podium. The hearing was part of the process to get Findlay Police Department accredited through the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.