Gene Acocks celebrated his upcoming 100th birthday Sunday.

Turning 100 has changed his sense of humor though.

(Interviewer: How’s it feel to turn 100? Acocks: Not any different than 99)

Gene said that he is on a mission to visit elderly people that can’t get out much.

He added that he felt blessed to have so many friends come out and wish him a happy birthday.

Over 150 people came to join him during the birthday party.