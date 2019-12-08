Hancock Park District Announces Photo Contest Winners

The Hancock Park District has selected the winner of its 24th Annual Photography contest.

Findlay resident Scott Bechtel claimed the grand prize with his image of a bird singing at Riverbend Recreation Area.

Findlay resident Mary Banks’ untitled photo taken at the Findlay Reservoir was declared the People’s Choice winner.

Her photo received the most ‘Likes’ out of all of this year’s contest entries on the park district’s Facebook page.

All winning photos will be featured in a 12-month 2020 wall calendar.

Grand Prize winner-“Northern Parula” by Scott Bechtel People’s Choice winner-Untitled by Mary Banks “Autumn Hue” by Kristin Fraley “Blanchard Redwing” by Mike Conrad “Curious Chipmunk” by Scott Bechtel “Ducklings” by Shawn Arnold “Fallen Leaves” by Kristin Fraley “Fall Evening Along the Blanchard” by Scott Bechtel “Fall Sunstar” by Scott Bechtel “Green Frog on a Log” by Scott Bechtel “Snapping Turtle Sunning” by Shawn Arnold “Winter Reflection” by Caitlin Oman “Riverside Park 3” by Whitney Sciko

Winners will receive one printed copy of the 2020 calendar. Additional copies will be available for purchase on and after December 16, 2019 by cash or check payable to “Hancock Parks Foundation” at the Hancock Park District Administrative Office, 1424 East Main Cross Street, Findlay, OH 45840. The calendar will also be available as a free PDF download at www.HancockParks.com.