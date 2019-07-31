Findlay Woman Indicted In Mt. Blanchard Man’s Death

[WFIN] – A Hancock County grand jury indicted a Findlay woman in the July 4 death of 22-year-old Boe Bushong of Mt. Blanchard. The Courier’s Kathryne Rubright reports 29-year-old Ashlie Velasquez has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

The indictment alleges that Velasquez used deadly force “while under the influence of sudden passion or in a sudden fit of rage” after Bushong provoked her.

Bushong was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. Velasquez allegedly disposed of the handgun he was shot with.

Velasquez reported the shooting. She ignored the dispatcher when asked who shot Bushong and said, “He’s about to die.”

She was arrested 8 days later after the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office sought her as a “person of interest.”

Sheriff Mike Heldman referred questions about the case to Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Reigle. He added that more charges are possible.

Riegle was unavailable for comment.