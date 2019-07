[WFIN] – A Hancock County grand jury indicted a Louisiana man on an attempted abduction charge. 34-year-old Jeff Moreno is accused of attempting to abduct a woman on Trenton Avenue in Findlay on June 28.

Officers arrested Moreno that day after he talked to a woman at Mr. Twister and then tried to get her into his truck at Pizza Hut.

The woman said she did not know Moreno.

He was arrested later that evening on North Main Street.