Arlington Man Faces Second Attempted Murder Charge For Hatchet Attack

The Arlington man that allegedly attacked his girlfriend and her teen daughter with a hatchet faces another attempted murder charge.

37-year-old Brandon Pinks is accused of assaulting Breanna Lemos and her daughter Arianna Teague in April. He allegedly used a hatchet to attack the two.

Pinks was charged with attempted murder for assaulting Teague in April. The Courier reports that he now faces the same charge for the assault of Lemos. Lemos remained in critical condition after the attack.

Pinks also faces several other charges from the April 1 attack. This includes grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, and possessing criminal tools.

He has been held in the Hancock County Jail since April 1.

