Semi Crashes Into Historic School Building, Causing Extensive Damage

(ONN) – A semi slammed into an old school building that’s being used as a museum in Marion, causing extensive damage.

The driver blew a front tire on Tuesday, lost control and crashed through the side of the historic Linn schoolhouse.

The driver is okay.

Built in 1897, the building operated as a one-room schoolhouse until 1942.

Brandi Wilson, the director of the Marion County Historical Society, says the school is a beloved part of the community and people come from all over to check it out.

“To see it and pass it and know it’s there, it’s kind of like a comfort. You know you’re back in Marion, that you’re home. It’s one of the landmarks you look for.”

She says the school is now a museum that many kids visit to learn about the past, and she dedicates her weekends showing people what education was like more than 100 years ago.

She says it’s a sad time for the Marion County Historical Society but they will fix the damage.