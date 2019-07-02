Flag City BalloonFest Taking Applications For Talent Show

07/02/19 – 9:11 A.M.

The Flag City Balloonfest is accepting applications for a K-12 talent show on Saturday, August 10. The show will allow for all talents including singing, juggling, dancing, and even magic. You will have to fill out an online application and send in a two-minute video audition for your child to take part. Ten will be chosen to perform on stage in front of a live audience and a panel of four local celebrity judges.

A prize package and a trophy will be awarded to the top three winners. Applications and videos are due by noon on July 25. You can find more information at FlagCityBalloonFest.com