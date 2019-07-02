Tiffin Fire Damages Trailer Monday Afternoon

07/02/19 – 9:40 A.M.

A Tiffin fire destroyed a trailer and killed a dog yesterday. The Advertiser-Tribune reports that the happened around 4:30 p.m. on Duchess Lane. The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire originated in the living room and got hot enough to break out the windows. The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes. Bascom Joint Fire District assistant chief Chris Daniel said that everything that wasn’t destroyed by the fire was damaged by smoke or water.

The American Red Cross helped the residents that were displaced by the fire.