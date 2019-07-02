Putnam County Accident Spills Liquid Nitrogen On State Route 696

07/02/19 – 11:27 A.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff is investigating an accident that resulted in liquid nitrogen on the roadway. According to the police report, the accident happened around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 696 and Road Q.

Trevor Rieman of Ottawa was heading south on the road in a truck pulling a Nurse tank filled with liquid Nitrogen. Conrad Chaskel of Findlay was trying to turn left onto State Route 696 when he struck Rieman. The accident caused the tank to spin and flip onto its side, spilling the liquid nitrogen.

The accident remains under investigation.