Former Ohio Lawmaker Seeking Presidential Pardon

(ONN) – A former Ohio lawmaker, who is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud, says he did nothing wrong and will seek a Presidential pardon.

Democratic former State Representative Clayton Luckie, who is black, told the Dayton Daily News pardoning him would be a good way for President Trump to show he cares about the minority community.

Luckie was sentenced on November 15th to four months in prison.

Authorities say Luckie offered his firm as a front for another company to win work intended for disadvantaged businesses and submitted false invoices for thousands of dollars to the City of Dayton.

Luckie left prison in 2016 after serving three years for convictions on charges that included election falsification.