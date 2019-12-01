Theft Suspects Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says two people led officers on a vehicle pursuit after stealing from a department store.

Police responded to Kohl’s on Tiffin Avenue around 9:30 Saturday night on the report of a theft in progress.

Responding officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Tiffin Avenue and tried to stop it, but it sped up to speeds of 60 miles per hour.

Police say the vehicle cut off another vehicle and turned north onto G street.

Police say they pursued the vehicle on Walnut Street and through an alley onto Lynn Street before the driver turned off their lights and pulled into the back yard of an address in the 500 block of G Street.

Officers conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and arrested two people, Ontra L. Brooks, 51, and Kyra Bennett, 30, both of Lima.

Each was booked at the Hancock County Jail.