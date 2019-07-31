Governor DeWine Signs Law Legalizing Industrial Hemp

(ONN) – A new agricultural commodity industry will soon be coming to Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that legalizes industrial hemp and products made from its active ingredient, cannabidiol or CBD.

That means that stores can now stock CBD oils and other products.

Farmers won’t be able to plant a hemp crop until Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda writes the rules governing the program.

Pelanda said she anticipates it’ll take about six months to write the rules and get them cleared by lawmakers.