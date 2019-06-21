Hancock County Commissioners Looking At MOU With Findlay

06/21/19 – 7:57 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners will consider a memorandum of understanding with the City of Findlay for flood reduction improvements to three city thoroughfares. The city has already approved the agreement. The joint project is designed to keep roadways open during a major flood. The projects would include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, East Sandusky Street, and Western Avenue.

The commissioners will consider the MOU next Tuesday. You can read more here.