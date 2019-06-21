Speedway President Announces Retirement

06/21/19 – 8:33 A.M.

The president of Marathon Petroleum Company’s subsidiary, Speedway LLC, is retiring. Anthony Kenney has announced that he is stepping down into retirement after 43 years at the company. He will retire later this year but in the meantime, he will become the executive vice president.

Timothy Griffith will take over as the president of Speedway LLC on July 1. He is currently the senior vice president and CFO of Marathon. Don Templin will step into that role after Griffith makes the transition.