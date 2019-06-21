Hancock Public Health Offers Mosquito Advice

06/21/19 – 11:28 A.M.

Mosquitoes need standing water to breed and unfortunately, this wet season has given them ample opportunity. Hancock Public Health’s Kurt Schroeder said that it’s likely that we’ll see more mosquitoes this year.

Schroeder said you can try to help keep the population down though…

Schroeder said that you can dump things like bird baths or rain catchers once a week to prevent the mosquitoes from laying eggs. He added that there are water treatment packets available at the Hancock Public Health Office to treat ponds and puddles.