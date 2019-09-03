Hancock County Fair Wraps Up, Preparations Already Underway For Next Year

Another Hancock County Fair is in the books, and Fair Board President Jeff Cole is very happy with how it turned out.

He’s especially proud of how the community came out to support the Jr. Fair Livestock Sale in what’s been a tough year for farmers.

“Both corporate and private sponsorship, those buyers have united and come together and really supported the sale.”

He says it was unfortunate they had to cancel the tractor pulls on Sunday because of the rain, but otherwise, the weather was great and attendance was very good.

Sunday’s weather was great and people enjoyed the livestock sale, demolition derby and other activities.

No rest for the weary, Cole says the board will begin preparations for next year’s fair on Monday.

“It’s really a year-long affair for us, so we’re already making sure we’re ready for y’all to come back and enjoy the fair in 2020.”