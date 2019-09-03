National Weather Service Warns Of Potentially Severe Storms For Findlay Area

Findlay and Hancock County could be in line for some potentially strong storms on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has placed Findlay in the Slight risk category of severe weather.

Forecasters say storms that develop ahead of a cold front on Tuesday night could contain damaging winds of up to 65 miles per hour and large hail up to a quarter in size.

An isolated tornado is also possible over northwest Ohio.

The timing for the severe weather threat is 6 p.m. to midnight.