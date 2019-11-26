Hancock Public Health Shares Some Food Safety Tips

Thanksgiving is coming soon and you’ll want to make sure your food is prepared with your health in mind.

Director of Environmental Health at Hancock Public Health Lindsay Summit said it’s important to know who cooks the food and how.

She said you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water.

Summit said that you’ll want to make sure your turkey is thawed completely as well.

She added that the internal temperature of your turkey should be around 165 degrees Fahrenheit when it is cooked.

You also shouldn’t leave leftovers out for more than 4 hours.