High Wind Warning Issued For Hancock And Surrounding Counties

The National Weather Service warns that Wednesday is going to be an extremely windy day.

Hancock and surrounding counties will be under a High Wind Warning throughout the day.

Forecasters say winds in Findlay and Hancock County will be 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Winds that powerful could bring down tree limbs and result in power outages.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

You should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm

Also, remember to secure any outdoor objects because the high winds will blow them around.

Showers are likely on Wednesday with a temperature falling to around 40 by 5 p.m.

It’ll be cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 35.