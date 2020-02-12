New Ohio Bill Would Restrict Gender-Identity Medical Treatments

(ONN) – A new Ohio bill seeks to restrict gender-identity medical treatments for transgender youth by penalizing the doctors who prescribe them.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Republican Reps. Ron Hood of Ashville and Bill Dean of Xenia plan to introduce the Protect Vulnerable Children Act.

Under the bill, physicians could be charged with a third-degree felony for attempting therapeutic or surgical procedures intended to alter the gender of someone under the age of 18.

Parents could also file civil lawsuits against physicians for providing treatment.

A similar bill has been introduced in Kentucky and several other states.