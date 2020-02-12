Real Estate Tax Bills Due In Hancock County

The Hancock County treasurer is reminding taxpayers that real estate taxes for the first half of 2019 are due Friday, February 14th.

Treasurer J. Steve Welton says payments may be made at the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office from 8:30 to 4:30.

For those paying by check, there is a drop box inside the entrance to the courthouse.

Taxes may also be paid at several lending institutions.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be accepted without penalty.

Welton points out that the Ohio Revised Code states that the taxpayer is responsible for any taxes due and failure to receive a tax bill does not avoid penalty and interest charges.