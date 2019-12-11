Ohio Congresswoman Introducing Bill To Lower Cost Of Insulin

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty is introducing legislation in Washington aimed at lowering the cost of insulin.

Beatty’s office confirmed the introduction of House Resolution 5364 also known as the End Price Gouging for Insulin Act.

According to the health department, around 13 percent of Ohio adults use insulin to treat ailments like diabetes.

If passed, the bill would have the Secretary of Health and Human Services set the price for insulin with any company that sells above that number subject to civil penalties.

The bill has picked up eight co-sponsors in congress and Beatty will appear on the House floor to lobby for even more support.