Ohio Governor Opposes Banning Local Plastic Bag Bans

(ONN) – Ohio’s governor wants state lawmakers to drop bills that would prohibit local governments from forbidding the use of plastic bags.

Gov. Mike DeWine opposes a pair of bills offered by fellow Republicans to forbid municipalities and counties from banning single-use plastic bags by groceries and other stores.

Some local governments are trying to regulate plastic bags in an effort to reduce litter and plastic waste in landfills.

Some lawmakers and business groups say the local bans make it harder for grocers and other businesses to operate.

DeWine says local communities should be allowed to do what they think is best.