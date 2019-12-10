Ohio State’s Fields & Young Named Heisman Finalists

Two Ohio State players are heading to New York as finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

On Monday, the Downtown Athletic Club named OSU quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young as two of the four finalists for this year’s award.

Joining Fields and Chase are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, an Ohio State transfer who is considered the favorite to win the award, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Ohio State has produced six Heisman Trophy winners with quarterback Troy Smith the last Buckeye to win it in 2006.

The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday night.

(pictures courtesy of Columbus Wired)