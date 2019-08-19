OSU Creates Task Force To Help Farmers Deal With The Stress Of Staying Afloat

The Ohio State University is creating a new way to help farmers deal with the stress and strain of keeping their farms running.

The university says the Rural and Farm Stress Task Force will help connect farmers with specialists who can help them learn more about keeping their businesses afloat or find jobs off the farm.

Specialists also will be able to help farmers find mental health providers.

Ohio State University Extension says farmers are facing more challenges with slumping grain prices, tariffs and an extremely challenging weather year.

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce recently got a presentation on how the extremely wet planting season is affecting farmers and the economy.