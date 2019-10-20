Police: Intruder Shot Dead During Home Invasion In Fostoria

The Fostoria Police Department says a home invasion led to a shootout that left one of the intruders dead.

It happened at around 11:30 Saturday night at a residence in the 200 block of West Lytle Street.

Police say a man called 911 saying two people had broken into his residence and during a struggle the owner had been shot as well as one of the intruders.

A woman in the residence was not injured.

Police arrived on the scene and found the intruder dead and the owner of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The owner was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police believe a second intruder was also involved and may also have been shot.

The second intruder is described as a black male estimated to be around 25 years old.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is urged to contact The Fostoria Police Department at 419-435-8573.